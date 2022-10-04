New State Soccer Bracket

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday, Legacy thought it was playing West Fargo in the first-round of the State Soccer Tournament, while Bismarck thought it was going to play Sheyenne.

Tuesday, the bracket is different.

Sheyenne informed the North Dakota High School Activities Association an ineligible player was on the roster the entire regular season and the Mustangs must forfeit those games which means they’re not able to play at State.

Century’s first-round opponent does not change, that’s against defending champion Fargo Davies.

The Sabers and Deacons will play the second game on Thursday in West Fargo.

Bismarck High faces the host team in the final game of the day.

