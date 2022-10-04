Miscommunicate problems in funding new public health facility

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Funding a new public health building has been a hot topic of discussion between the Bismarck City and Burleigh County Commissions. The two commissions have a joint powers agreement to operate the facility.

This building is causing headaches for both the Burleigh County Commission and the Bismarck City Commission..

The Burleigh County Commission says they were not involved in the planning process of the new public health facility. Yet was being asked for a substantial amount of money, however the City Commission feels different.

“They would have been told about the building multiple times for the last couple of years, I think there was a miscommunication about their responsibility financially,” said Anne Cleary Bismarck City Commissioner.

Due to the increase for five to 20 percent in the line items in the 2023 budget. Burleigh County will have to reduce or cut their rural school health education workshops and home nursing services.

“Which is up in the air right now it that is going to be able to happen right now or not with the Bismarck Burleigh Public Health,” said Becky Matthews Burleigh County Commissioner.

The city did present options to the county, instead of help paying rent they could pay for 20 percent of the total building cost.

“The $2.1 million feels like a huge ask up front, it actually would end up being cheaper for the county to pay it that way versus to rent indefinitely,” said Cleary.

Both commissions feel there was miscommunication in dealing with the new building. This does provide an opportunity to improve that in the future.

“Because butting heads is not going to get the best services and using our tax dollars the best,” said Matthews.

The new public health building is expected to open early spring of 2023.

There are three county commission spots up for grabs in the November eighth election.

