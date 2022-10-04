Minot approves 2023 budget

Minot City Council
Minot City Council(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot City Council approved the budget for 2023 on second reading Monday night.

The council approved the final budget following a series of cuts, including some on final reading Monday.

A spokesperson for the city said the final budget comes in at roughly $185 million.

They said residents with a home valued at $100,000 would see a $7 year-to-year increase in the city’s share of property taxes.

Your News Leader will dive into the budget more this week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
34-year-old Joel Maye was arrested after leading MN and ND law enforcement on a chase.
Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase
Entzel Trial Live Coverage
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail

Latest News

Class 11AA & 11A
Class-11AA & 11A Football Polls
New dogs 'sniff out' drugs
New dogs 'sniff out' drugs
Williston Superintendent Q&A
Williston Superintendent Q&A
Day 5: Entzel Trial
Day 5: Entzel Trial