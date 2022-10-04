Minot approves 2023 budget

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot City Council approved the budget for 2023 on second reading Monday night.

The council approved the final budget following a series of cuts, including some on final reading Monday.

A spokesperson for the city said the final budget comes in at roughly $185 million.

They said residents with a home valued at $100,000 would see a $7 year-to-year increase in the city’s share of property taxes.

