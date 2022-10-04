Midwest Red Cross Volunteers Travel to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian Destruction
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - American Red Cross continues to send more volunteers to aid Florida after hurricane Ian devastation.
From the Midwest specifically, eighty food trucks have been deployed to ensure those affected have a hot meal, basic first aid and cleaning supplies.
From our region, Minnesota/Dakota region, just for hurricane Ian, we have almost one hundred trained disaster workers that have already deployed or are on standby ready to go,” said Carrie Carlson-Guest, Red Cross Communications Director.
There are plenty of ways you can help from home. Carrie says “click, call, text”. click on redcross.org, text red cross to 90999 to make a ten dollar donation or call 1-800-redcross.
