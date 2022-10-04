Mandan Dairy Queen offers incentives to keep workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Help-wanted ads are everywhere in Bismarck Mandan right now. One Mandan business owner may have cracked the code on keeping employees around.

College Bound Inccorperarted is a business that works with small businesses to help retain their staff by helping them set up college tuition programs. Mandan Dairy Queen started the program eight years ago.

“Our retention for our high school and college students is over three years per employee, which is unheard of in the fast food industry. Typically, it’s seasonal work,” said Mike Wieland, owner of Mandan Dairy Queen.

The program has already paid 60,000 for 12 employees and has another 60,000 reserved for future beneficiaries.

“It’s really helped me a lot, and relived some stress on finding that additional money to pay for college,” said Tyler Weigel, recipient of College Bound funds.

The college fund could be one of the reasons Mandan Dairy Queen is doing better than other fast food restaurants experiencing staff shortages.

“Compared to other restaurants in our situation, we are not in a critical like many restaurants are in jeopardy of losing a lobby shutting down drive-thru limiting hours,” said Wieland.

Some of the employees have gone on to be lawyers, engineers, and health specialists. Weigel is just one recipient that got around 3,000, which roughly paid for two years at BSC.

“It’s definitely stressful about how you’re going to pay for college, so anything helps,” said Weigel.

Wieland says that his employees stay for more than just the tuition assistance and that it takes a good work environment to keep employees around.

“So we can’t rely on one thing, you can’t roll out a tuition assistance program and expect it to turn around the dynamics of your store. It’s simply a tool in your toolbox to use,” Wieland.

The Mandan Dairy Queen is safe from closing down anytime soon with all of the worker shortages.

Other chain restaurants that have started college initiatives for their workers are Starbucks, Chik Fil A, and Taco Bell.

