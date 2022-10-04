Head lice not a reason to keep kids home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Head lice is a common problem in schools, and the standard practice has been to keep students at home until they are nit free.

But the American Academy of Pediatrics says children don’t need to be isolated. In a new report, the doctors responding say head lice aren’t really a health hazard and pointing it out could serve to stigmatize children suspected of having them.

A better approach, they say, is to offer education programs for families, to help them better understand how to manage the problem using today’s effective treatments.

The report also points out that lice are spread via head-to-head contact, but rarely jump from one head to another.

While they can be spread through things like shared sports helmets or combs, that is also rare because lice found on those items are usually dead or injured.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.