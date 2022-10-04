Head lice not a reason to keep kids home

Head lice
Head lice(Telemundo)
By Monica Hannan
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Head lice is a common problem in schools, and the standard practice has been to keep students at home until they are nit free.

But the American Academy of Pediatrics says children don’t need to be isolated. In a new report, the doctors responding say head lice aren’t really a health hazard and pointing it out could serve to stigmatize children suspected of having them.

A better approach, they say, is to offer education programs for families, to help them better understand how to manage the problem using today’s effective treatments.   

The report also points out that lice are spread via head-to-head contact, but rarely jump from one head to another.

While they can be spread through things like shared sports helmets or combs, that is also rare because lice found on those items are usually dead or injured.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Nicole C.
Moose on the loose in Bismarck
Nikki Sue Entzel Verdict Graphic
Jury deliberation begins in Entzel trial
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SaNoah LaRocque
Miss ND USA SaNoah LaRocque vying for national crown Monday night
Cass Co. lieutenant written up for sending nude text to deputy

Latest News

Nikki Sue Entzel Verdict Graphic
Jury deliberation begins in Entzel trial
34-year-old David Rogers
More than 20,000 fentanyl pills recovered in Bismarck bust
Bismarck Police Department
Police investigating armed robbery of North Bismarck sandwich store
BSC hosts Cybercon
BSC hosts Cybercon