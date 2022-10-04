Covid 19 variant boosters, what’s the difference?

COVID 19 variant boosters
COVID 19 variant boosters(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Center for Disease Control recently gave the green light to two bivalent Covid-19 boosters.

Moderna and Pfizer both have options available for a booster shot. The CDC says they are called “bivalent” because they protect against both the original Covid-19 virus and the Omicron variant BA4 and BA5. The difference between them lies mainly in which age groups are recommended.

“Only the Pfizer is recommended, or approved, for children from 12 to 17. The Moderna can be used 18 and above but not in that 12 to 17 age group,” said Dr. Shawna Baker, Family Medicine doctor at CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson.

Dr. Baker says health centers are giving out bivalent Covid boosters and flu shots at the same time. Side effects from the bivalent Covid booster have been mild and similar to what they were seeing with the original Covid-19 and subsequent booster shots.

