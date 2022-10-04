Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mug shots for people arrested Tuesday in Burleigh and Morton County looked a little different. Individuals were seen wearing black plastic over their clothes.
The sheriff’s department said the new look is due to a request from investigators. Those booked into the jail were wearing disposable barber smocks.
The sheriff’s department said covering distinctive clothing can aid in creating unbiased line-ups from the photos.
