Clothing covered in Burleigh-Morton county mug shots

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Mug shots for people arrested Tuesday in Burleigh and Morton County looked a little different. Individuals were seen wearing black plastic over their clothes.

The sheriff’s department said the new look is due to a request from investigators. Those booked into the jail were wearing disposable barber smocks.

The sheriff’s department said covering distinctive clothing can aid in creating unbiased line-ups from the photos.

