Class-11AA & 11A Football Polls

Class 11AA & 11A
Class 11AA & 11A(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -For the first time all season, there are no changes in the Class-11AA Football poll. The same can not be said about the voting in Class-11A. But what is unique this deep into the high school season is three of the five teams in each of the polls conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association are getting first-place votes.

Class- 11AA Football Poll

1. Fargo Davies (17) —5-1 Record — 97 pts — Last week: 1st

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (1) — 5-1 Record — 76 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Mandan (2) — 5-1 Record — 63 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Fargo Shanley — 5-1 Record — 43 pts — Last week: 4th

Others receiving votes: West Fargo (3-3) and Minot High (3-3)

Class- 11A Football Poll

1. Valley City (14) — 6-0 Record — 92 pts — Last week: 4th

2. Jamestown (3) — 5-1 Record — 75 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Fargo South (3) — 4-2 Record — 68 pts — Last week: 1st

4. Grand Forks Red River — 5-2 Record — 45 pts — Last week: 5th

5. Fargo North — 4-2 Record — 19 pts — Last week: 3rd

Others receiving votes: Wahpeton (3-3)

