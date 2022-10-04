BSC hosts Cybercon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is one of the county’s leaders in cyber security. The fifth annual Cybercon was held at BSC today to help ensure the state’s status continues in the future.

The conference is a key networking opportunity between students and businesses to meet workforce demands. To help make improvements to the cyber security field critical infrastructure development is discussed for the state’s future success.

" The state of North Dakota specifically has a centralized cyber security program managed by the information technology department. It is that centralized approach rather than the disconnected approach that allows North Dakota to be a leader in this area,” said William Heinzen information security team lead at National Information Solutions Cooperative.

The conference had more than 250 attendees in person and online and continues Wednesday.

