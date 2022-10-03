Workforce shortages force Big Boy into temporary one-day closure

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Big Boy was closed Monday, October 3rd due to labor shortages.

It was a difficult but necessary decision for management to make, and CEO Chad Wachter says as far as he knows, this has only happened twice in the 68 years its been open.

Restaurants are facing an industry wide labor shortage, causing multiple of our local restaurants to close both temporarily and permanently.

Wachter wanted to make it clear to everyone, Big Boy is not permanently closing, and Monday’s closure was purely situational.

He says he’s working diligently on building a work culture that will make future employees seek out Big Boy, including competitive wages, vision, and dental.

Patrons of Big Boy should find peace in knowing that even though our local restaurants are facing staffing challenges, Big Boy is here to stay.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.