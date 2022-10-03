Pheasant season preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pheasant hunting season opens a week from Saturday in North Dakota and runs through the end of the year.

Much-needed precipitation in spring and early summer greatly improved conditions for ground nesting birds following last year’s crippling drought.

“Right away it wasn’t the best for those early nesters, the pheasants nest in May, early June, the residual cover just wasn’t there. So those early nest attempts were probably unsuccessful, but pheasants definitely responded later in the year with their second and third attempts,” said Upland game biologist RJ Gross.

Upland game biologists conducted brood surveys from July 20 to the end of August to get an idea on pheasant populations before the pheasant opener.

“Statewide, birds per 100 mile was up 9%. Broods per 100 miles up 8%. The average brood size was up slightly at 6%, and in age ratio was up 19%,” said Gross.

There is a part of the state where pheasant numbers are looking good this year.

“The northwest part of the state had big increases in everything lots of production, and it seemed the farther north you go the better it was. But right around Lake Sakakawea too, we had some good routes that were ran there. You should find plenty of young roosters for the bag this year,” said Gross.

Gross says hunters should have more opportunities to harvest birds this year compared to last year.

“The adults will be similar in last year, but they’ll definitely be more young birds in the bag,” said Gross.

Habitat conditions now will benefit pheasants this winter and next spring when they start nesting.

“You need that residual cover, the stuff that’s left over when the pheasants, most upland birds are nesting that early May into early June. And then also, limiting factor for survival in North Dakota is winter habitat. And now all of those cattails, tree rows and even the grasslands are growing up real nice right now,” said Gross.

Hunting is a great way to spend time with family and friends, but make sure to be mindful of landowners while in the field this fall.

“Just be respectful, don’t park in tall grass, you don’t want that hot muffler touching the grass, starting a fire any chance like that. Be respectful of landowners, close the gates, pick up your litter. Don’t park blocking a road or a section line,” said Gross.

