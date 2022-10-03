North Dakotans can apply for home heating help for the upcoming winter

North Dakotans can apply for home heating help
North Dakotans can apply for home heating help(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heating assistance offered for North Dakota residents

Families in need of assistance paying their heating bills can apply for the state’s home energy assistance program.

The program covers a portion of a home’s heating costs, which is based on the number of people living in the household, the heat source, and other factors.

Called the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, it can also help homeowners with winterizing their homes, including furnace repair, chimney inspection, and insulating doors.

The program helped more than 14,000 families last year, providing roughly $1,097 in help per household. Homeowners and renters can apply now through May 31, 2023.

You can learn more at hhs.nd.gov/applyforhelp.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
BREAKING: Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
34-year-old Joel Maye was arrested after leading MN and ND law enforcement on a chase.
Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Cold Justice chose to feature the case of Anita Knutson as part of its 100th episode this...
Anita Knutson case to be featured on the ‘Cold Justice’ 100th episode

Latest News

ATV crash in Beltrami County
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
Entzel Trial Live Coverage
10PM Sportscast 10/2/2022
10PM Sportscast 10/2/2022
Pheasant season preview
Pheasant season preview