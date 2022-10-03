North Dakotans can apply for home heating help for the upcoming winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heating assistance offered for North Dakota residents

Families in need of assistance paying their heating bills can apply for the state’s home energy assistance program.

The program covers a portion of a home’s heating costs, which is based on the number of people living in the household, the heat source, and other factors.

Called the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, it can also help homeowners with winterizing their homes, including furnace repair, chimney inspection, and insulating doors.

The program helped more than 14,000 families last year, providing roughly $1,097 in help per household. Homeowners and renters can apply now through May 31, 2023.

You can learn more at hhs.nd.gov/applyforhelp.

