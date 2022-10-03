North Dakota economy strong despite likely recession nationwide

North Dakota State Capitol building
North Dakota State Capitol building(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There’s a recession lurking just around the corner. But economists in North Dakota say the state’s economy is strong.

According to a quarterly report published by North Dakota State University, the national economy’s outlook is “bleak.” But in North Dakota, unemployment has continued its downward trend to about 2.5% and economist Jeremy Jackson anticipates strong tax collections for 2022.

“Historically, when the United States overall is in an economic decline, that tends to be when the North Dakota economy is booming. The things that we produce in North Dakota tend to be inputs for production in a lot of other places,” said Jeremy Jackson, professor of economics at NDSU.

Although there’s a positive outlook for the state, Bismarck’s economy, while not negative, is expected to maintain a neutral trend.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
34-year-old Joel Maye was arrested after leading MN and ND law enforcement on a chase.
Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Entzel Trial Live Coverage

Latest News

Photo: Nicole C.
Moose on the loose in Bismarck
CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck
“IT Security Incident” impacting patients at CHI St. Alexius
Essentia Health
Essentia finalizes Mid Dakota merger
Kevin Locke
Internationally acclaimed flute player, hoop dancer dies at 68