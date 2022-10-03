Moose on the loose in Bismarck

Photo: Nicole C.
Photo: Nicole C.(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -There was a moose spotted at N Fourth Street and Shady Lane around seven Monday morning. Police were worried it would interfere with morning drop-off at North Ridge Elementary School.

Most Bismarck residents would be alarmed by a moose in their front yard, but Nicole was rather, pleased to see one of her favorite animals up bright and early in her front driveway.

“I’ve heard of them around Bismarck before. Everybody that knows that, like most of them notify me to see if I could potentially go and see one in person and that I’ve never been able to see one in person but to have them in my front yard is better,” said Nicole C. a Bismarck resident.

Bismarck police last received a call the moose was seen by Ducks Unlimited, making its way down to the river.

