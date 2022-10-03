Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.

People camping in the area said a 54-year-old man had left the campsite around 8:30 a.m. and was supposed to return shortly after. The campers became worried after he didn’t come back and started to search the area. Officers from the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also joined in the search.

At 5:46 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the man was found dead. The investigation indicated that he crashed the ATV on a curve and rolled down a steep ravine.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.