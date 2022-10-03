“IT Security Incident” impacting patients at CHI St. Alexius

CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck
CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI’s computer systems are experiencing outages that is impacting patients.

In a statement the health care provider said their parent company CommonSpirit Health was “managing an IT security incident”.

They say as a precaution they have taken certain systems offline,  one system specifically listed was the electronic health record systems.

They say they are currently following their protocols for system outages and are taking steps to minimize disruptions.

It is unclear at this time if any private or personal information has been compromised.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
34-year-old Joel Maye was arrested after leading MN and ND law enforcement on a chase.
Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Entzel Trial Live Coverage

Latest News

Photo: Nicole C.
Moose on the loose in Bismarck
Essentia Health
Essentia finalizes Mid Dakota merger
Kevin Locke
Internationally acclaimed flute player, hoop dancer dies at 68
North Dakota State Capitol building
North Dakota economy strong despite likely recession nationwide