“IT Security Incident” impacting patients at CHI St. Alexius

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - CHI’s computer systems are experiencing outages that is impacting patients.

In a statement the health care provider said their parent company CommonSpirit Health was “managing an IT security incident”.

They say as a precaution they have taken certain systems offline, one system specifically listed was the electronic health record systems.

They say they are currently following their protocols for system outages and are taking steps to minimize disruptions.

It is unclear at this time if any private or personal information has been compromised.

