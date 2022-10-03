Internationally acclaimed flute player, hoop dancer dies at 68

Kevin Locke
Kevin Locke(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has lost an advocate, leader, and scholar in Native American Culture. Kevin Locke passed away unexpectedly on Friday, with the news spreading throughout the community on Saturday. He is an internationally known flute player and hoop dancer. A close friend recalls him as a warrior of peace and love and how the art of flute playing might have been lost if not for his efforts.

“I’m willing to say that if it wasn’t for Kevin Locke, I think the act of traditional flute playing probably would have been lost. But he definitely, single handedly almost, kept it alive within our own tribe,” said Courtney Yellow Fat, who is a teacher at Standing Rock, musician and longtime friend of Locke.

According to his website he has recorded 12 albums and has performed for thousands of people in over 90 countries. As a former educator, he had a passion for working with children and prioritized sharing and growing indigenous culture with them. We will bring you more on the life of Kevin Locke later this week.

