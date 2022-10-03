Essentia finalizes Mid Dakota merger

Essentia Health
Essentia Health(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Oct. 3, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After months of speculation and waiting, Essentia and Mid Dakota have officially merged.

In a press release sent out Monday, Essentia reported the merger was ratified on Saturday. The transfer will move 40 physicians and 280 staff members to Essentia.

Leaders from Essentia have previously said they have no intention of closing any of the four clinics in Bismarck and hope to use their network to bring even more services to the Bismarck-Mandan community.

