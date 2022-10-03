Burgum’s ‘red tape reduction’ plan gets dozens of responses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum announced a plan to cut back on inefficient government practices earlier this year.

Since the end of August, the governor’s office has been collecting suggestions from agencies and the public on how to operate more efficiently. 30 people submitted dozens of recommendations and complaints, including asking to simplify the “burdensome” process to obtain a title for an untitled vehicle, and the requirements for running childcare centers.

“Think about, we employ thousands and thousands of state employees, if 10% of everybody’s job is doing something that doesn’t add any value to the citizens, how do we get rid of that and get that off the books?” said Burgum in August.

Due to high demand, Burgum has extended the deadline for submissions to October 10th. Once input is collected, the governor’s office will prepare a bill for the Legislature’s consideration next year.

