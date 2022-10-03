Burgum heads to Japan to promote trade with North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum is in Japan Monday on a trade and investment mission with three dozen state and business leaders to promote investing and business opportunities in North Dakota.

The governor is with Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, leadership from the Bank of North Dakota, trade leaders and representatives from North Dakota companies in ag, energy, manufacturing, technology and aerospace.

In a statement, Governor Burgum called Japan an important trade partner and a key strategic ally. He went on to say, “This trade and investment mission aims to strengthen that relationship and support our citizens by identifying new markets for North Dakota products and attracting investment and jobs to our state in a variety of sectors including agriculture, energy and technology.”

Last year, North Dakota exported more than $40 million dollars’ worth of goods to Japan, including spring wheat and soybeans, which makes it one of our top export markets.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.