UMary Football comes from behind for first win of 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The average margin of loss for the University of Mary football team through four weeks was 4.75 points. Though 0-4, they were in every game they played. In week five, they came out on the other side of the scoreboard with a 27-26 overtime win over Northern State.

Down 20-6 at the half, UMary scored 14 unanswered in the third and fourth to send it to OT. Northern State scored first in the extra time, but the point after was blocked by the Marauders. 26-20 the Wolves led, when Craig Bagnell used a trick play to tie it up.

Running back David Small lined up in the wildcat. At the snap he handed it off to Danny Kittner, who pitched to quarterback Jesse Forknell, and Forknell fired it 22 yards to Collin Gapen for the score. Kevin Powell’s extra point walked off the game.

UMary, now 1-4, travels to Duluth, Minnesota next week to take on UMD.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.