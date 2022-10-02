The Girl Scout ‘Big Event’ introduces STEM early

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Experiments, science, and fun North Dakota Girl Scouts had the opportunity to learn more about Stem at the ‘Big Event’.

Hope Burdolski with Gateway to Science is helping the girls learn about making stomp rockets, the launching process, and helping instill the importance of science.

“It is important because they are the next generation. They’re the future scientists, doctors, mathematicians, and if they don’t have exposure when they are young, they won’t know about it when they’re older, said Hope Burdolski, STEM Ambassador.

Not only do the girls get to learn, but they also have the opportunity to take away a toolkit that will help them throughout their life.

“Girl Scouts helps me understand the world in many ways. It also helps me make friends, and it helps me learn how to help people be a leader, and it gives me lots of opportunities to help people,” said Amy Champagne, a girl scout.

Some girl scouts like Elizabeth Repnow have been attending the ‘Big Event’ for years.

“The Big Event is such a big impact in other people’s lives with being able to learn different skills or just how things work in general,” said Elizabeth Repnow, with troup 83020.

There were experiments for the girls to directly see the science occurring and get hands-on approaches.

“I like how they have experiments and how they teach other kids how to do the experiments,” said Katelyn Preszler,” a girl scout.

The booths are also tied into North Dakota-specific science so they can identify it in their day-to-day lives.

“I’m learning about magnetism. My grandpa set up a table about that. So I’m helping out here, and I am also learning about the earth of North Dakota,” said Champagne.

There were more than 19 booths focusing on how electricity works to fossils from the heritage center.

All the STEM activities were hands-on, giving the girls a jump start into learning about science and seeing if it’s something they would want to pursue in the future.

