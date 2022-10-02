Fastrax BMX holds its last race of the season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To wrap up the last days of the warm weather, kids are making the most of their summer sports.

Fastrax BMX held their last hurrah for the season, their Halloween ride. Although there was a little bit of rain Sunday morning, it didn’t stop riders from dressing up in costumes and celebrating their senior’s last seasons.

“I’m really excited, Obviously, it’s a little bittersweet because it’s the end of the season, but the season went amazing. We had record numbers to start the season, and it’s been a great season throughout,” said director Jamy Mills.

This year, Fastrax had its highest year of enrollment by doubling the number of kids enrolled, and Mills said the sport is still growing.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.