BREAKING: 3 dead after small plane crashes into Hermantown home

8:06 A.M. UPDATE -- Authorities confirmed all three people on board died when a small plane crashed into a Hermantown home overnight.

The victims included two men from Burnsville, MN and a woman from St. Paul, all in their early 30′s.

Authorities have not named the victims as of Sunday morning.

According to a Hermantown city spokesperson, late Saturday night, Hermantown Police were notified by Duluth International Airport that a Cessna 172 had left radar and possibly crashed.

A house suffered damage when a plane crashed in Hermantown overnight. (Northern News Now)

The last location it was seen on radar was 1.5 miles south of the airport.

Police and fire responded to the 5100 block of Arrowhead Road.

The plane hit the second floor of a home and came to rest in the home’s backyard.

The two people inside the home were not hurt.

Authorities are investigating after a plane crash killed three people in Hermantown. (Northern News Now)

People are being asked to avoid the area due to a significant amount of power outages. According to Minnesota Power’s outage map Sunday, it appeared power had been mostly restored.

This is a developing story, we’ll have more information as it comes in.

