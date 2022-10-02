Bismarck State College see’s highest enrollment increase in the state

Bismarck State College
Bismarck State College(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College has seen a notable increase in enrollment this semester.

BSC says their enrollment is up over 6%, the highest increase in any NDUS institution. According to BSC, they’ve added 24 new programs for students to choose from. These new degree programs along with affordable tuition and a location close to home made BSC the right choice for this student.

“So, it was close, and I could still live at home. It’s cheap, it’s one of the cheapest in the United States, and certainly the cheapest in the state, at least for getting generals done,” said Alexander Brady, a sophomore at BSC.

BSC says the programs which have seen the most increases this year are Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Carpentry and Security & Hacking.

They also have more part-time students than full-time and have more than 900 students completing associates degrees with the intention of moving on to a four-year institution.

