Bismarck celebrates 150th anniversary with 150 new trees

Bismarck celebrates 150th anniversary with 150 new trees
Bismarck celebrates 150th anniversary with 150 new trees(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan’s residents came together to get their hands dirty and plant more trees at New Generations Park.

Volunteers of all ages tapped into their green thumbs and grabbed shovels to plant 150 trees for the 150th anniversary of Bismarck.

“First we dig a hole it has to be a perfect square, we make sure it’s the perfect height, and then if the trees are too tall, then we dig it a little lower,” said Logan Hoffman, a cub scout.

Logan Hoffman and his sister Emma are both cub scouts, and planting the trees helped them earn their bear badges.

“I was helping over there by the woodchips, and I was digging holes too, and I had to help with some things,” said Emma Hoffman, a cub scout.

The 150 trees that are planted represent how far Bismarck has come as a community.

“An awesome cultural event that we have to remember where we are as a city at this current place, and then we’re doing something that’s going to provide another 150 years of benefits of citizens,” said Doug Wiles, forester.

The cub scouts got to learn about the tree planting process and have fun with their peers.

“When you can find some of your friends that are helping you, you can make new friends doing this,” said Joseph Ligutom, a cub scout.

These helping hands belong to cub scouts, boy scouts, the Farwest Rotary Club, Bismarck Forestry, and Bismarck Parks and Rec.

“It’s evidence of the type of community we live in. We’re very fortunate in Bisamrck to be the community that is so connected to what we are culturally and in our heritage,” said Wiles.

The 150 new trees will also act as a barrier to snow.

The trees will take a couple of decades to fully mature and should be here for another 100 years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Applied Blockchain
Global company makes $100 million investment in Ellendale
Cold Justice chose to feature the case of Anita Knutson as part of its 100th episode this...
Anita Knutson case to be featured on the ‘Cold Justice’ 100th episode
Nikki Sue Entzel day 4
Nikki Entzel trial day four; Nikki’s brother testifies for the state, says she called Earl Howard the night of the crime
The crash happened just after 8:00 PM, Thursday.
UPDATE: McKenzie County single motorcycle rollover
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

Chase Hurdle
Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group
Train derailment
Emergency crews responding to Montana train derailment
No one injured after HAZMAT crew responds to chemical leak at a Grand Forks plant
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested; Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Fargo