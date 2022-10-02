Bismarck celebrates 150th anniversary with 150 new trees

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck and Mandan’s residents came together to get their hands dirty and plant more trees at New Generations Park.

Volunteers of all ages tapped into their green thumbs and grabbed shovels to plant 150 trees for the 150th anniversary of Bismarck.

“First we dig a hole it has to be a perfect square, we make sure it’s the perfect height, and then if the trees are too tall, then we dig it a little lower,” said Logan Hoffman, a cub scout.

Logan Hoffman and his sister Emma are both cub scouts, and planting the trees helped them earn their bear badges.

“I was helping over there by the woodchips, and I was digging holes too, and I had to help with some things,” said Emma Hoffman, a cub scout.

The 150 trees that are planted represent how far Bismarck has come as a community.

“An awesome cultural event that we have to remember where we are as a city at this current place, and then we’re doing something that’s going to provide another 150 years of benefits of citizens,” said Doug Wiles, forester.

The cub scouts got to learn about the tree planting process and have fun with their peers.

“When you can find some of your friends that are helping you, you can make new friends doing this,” said Joseph Ligutom, a cub scout.

These helping hands belong to cub scouts, boy scouts, the Farwest Rotary Club, Bismarck Forestry, and Bismarck Parks and Rec.

“It’s evidence of the type of community we live in. We’re very fortunate in Bisamrck to be the community that is so connected to what we are culturally and in our heritage,” said Wiles.

The 150 new trees will also act as a barrier to snow.

The trees will take a couple of decades to fully mature and should be here for another 100 years.

