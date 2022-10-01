Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day

Orange Shirt Day
Orange Shirt Day(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday, Sept. 30, was Orange Shirt Day, established to acknowledge and honor the memory of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools.

Speakers at Wachter Middle School’s pep rally explained why tribal flags are displayed in the cafeteria.

Students painted orange handprints on a tipi outside the school.

“You are the dreams that your ancestor dreamed, and I believe it that strongly because if they didn’t fight for our survival and for us to be here today, then we wouldn’t have this way of life,” said Nu’eta Language Initiative representative Wind Spirit Spotted Bear.

This was the first ever Orange Shirt Day.

