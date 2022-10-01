A soldier finally receives the welcome home he deserved

Little bear's Funeral
Little bear's Funeral(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Earlier this week, we told you Private First Class Melvin little bear’s remains returned home 71 years after he died in the Korean War.

Today, he was laid to rest for the final time in his native land.

Little bear was reinterred at All Nation’s Veterans Cemetery on the Standing Rock Reservation.

The identification of Little Bear’s remains is part of a nationwide effort to identify and bring the thousands of men who died fighting in foreign wars back home.

Little Bear’s niece was there to welcome him Home.

You can find his full story here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Applied Blockchain
Global company makes $100 million investment in Ellendale
Entzel Trial Live Coverage
Leonard Higdon, Jr.
Williston Police Department looking for suspect following domestic incident
Suzzy's Island Twist
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall

Latest News

crafting
Crafting traditions
trial
Surveillance video shown to jury in murder-arson conspiracy trial
female officers
20 percent of sworn Mandan Police Officers are women, nationwide initiative wants 30 percent by 2030
Career Day at Dickinson Elementary Schools
‘I want to be a firefighter’: Dickinson students take part in career day