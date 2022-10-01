A soldier finally receives the welcome home he deserved

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Earlier this week, we told you Private First Class Melvin little bear’s remains returned home 71 years after he died in the Korean War.

Today, he was laid to rest for the final time in his native land.

Little bear was reinterred at All Nation’s Veterans Cemetery on the Standing Rock Reservation.

The identification of Little Bear’s remains is part of a nationwide effort to identify and bring the thousands of men who died fighting in foreign wars back home.

Little Bear’s niece was there to welcome him Home.

You can find his full story here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.