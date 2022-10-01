Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group

Chase Hurdle
Chase Hurdle(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 1, 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck.

After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.

“Basically, our purpose is to just be that voice to keep pushing and keep cases open,” said Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, founder of Sahnish Scouts.

In the future, Bring Chase Hurdle Home is going to have more searches coordinated on their Facebook page.

