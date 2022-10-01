North Dakota State wins second conference game of fall

NDSU's Cam Miller
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With a 27-14 win over Youngstown State, the North Dakota State Bison are 2-0 in conference play on the young season.

Cam Miller facilitated another victory from the quarterback position, completing 13 of 18 for 145 yards. Hunter Luepke averaged 5.5 yards per carry, and scored twice, both in the first quarter.

NDSU moves to 4-1 on the year, and travel to Indiana State next week. Kickoff is set for noon central time.

