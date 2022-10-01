‘I want to be a firefighter’: Dickinson students take part in career day

Career Day at Dickinson Elementary Schools
Career Day at Dickinson Elementary Schools(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Dickinson Public School students are learning more about possible future careers.

Fifth grader Emauri Simmons talked with firefighters Friday at Heart River Elementary School. He has hopes of one day joining them.

“I want to be a firefighter, so I can save people when I get older,” said Emauri Simmons, student.

Elementary Career Day gave Simmons the opportunity to try on their gear and ask questions about the job.

His classmates found other careers to explore.

“I could also see myself being an interior designer and a teacher; I could do both jobs combined,” said Jenna Enney, student.

“It’s really cool to know and find out what some people do, like how they do their job,” said Benjamin Ketley, student.

The career day for fifth graders included careers in STEM, arts, and natural resources.

Dickinson Public Schools has fifth graders participate for a reason.

“They’re beginning to wonder and be curious about the world, and this gives them an opportunity to see what is something that I’ve never heard of before and how does that work for my life,” said Toril Sanford, school counselor.

These future industry leaders are well on their way.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Applied Blockchain
Global company makes $100 million investment in Ellendale
Entzel Trial Live Coverage
Leonard Higdon, Jr.
Williston Police Department looking for suspect following domestic incident
Suzzy's Island Twist
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall

Latest News

trial
Surveillance video shown to jury in murder-arson conspiracy trial
female officers
20 percent of sworn Mandan Police Officers are women, nationwide initiative wants 30 percent by 2030
Orange Shirt Day
Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day
Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjam
Stenehjem’s emails might be recoverable after all