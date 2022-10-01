‘I want to be a firefighter’: Dickinson students take part in career day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Dickinson Public School students are learning more about possible future careers.

Fifth grader Emauri Simmons talked with firefighters Friday at Heart River Elementary School. He has hopes of one day joining them.

“I want to be a firefighter, so I can save people when I get older,” said Emauri Simmons, student.

Elementary Career Day gave Simmons the opportunity to try on their gear and ask questions about the job.

His classmates found other careers to explore.

“I could also see myself being an interior designer and a teacher; I could do both jobs combined,” said Jenna Enney, student.

“It’s really cool to know and find out what some people do, like how they do their job,” said Benjamin Ketley, student.

The career day for fifth graders included careers in STEM, arts, and natural resources.

Dickinson Public Schools has fifth graders participate for a reason.

“They’re beginning to wonder and be curious about the world, and this gives them an opportunity to see what is something that I’ve never heard of before and how does that work for my life,” said Toril Sanford, school counselor.

These future industry leaders are well on their way.

