Fighting Hawks win big over #7 Missouri State

Fighting Hawks
Fighting Hawks(KVLY)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota started slow at home this afternoon, but the back three quarters were all Fighting Hawks. UND outscored Missouri State 28-10 in the final 30 minutes to win their second conference game of the year, 48-31.

Tommy Schuster completed 76% of his passes for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns. Running back Tyler Hoosman rushed the ball 16 times, totaling 147 yards and a score. Garett Maag was Schuster’s favorite target, catching five passes for 104 yards, and two scores.

UND’s win over #7 Missouri State is their first regular season win over a ranked opponent since March 4th, 2021 (South Dakota, 2020 season). The Fighting Hawks are not 2-1 in MVFC play.

North Dakota travels to Youngstown State next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Applied Blockchain
Global company makes $100 million investment in Ellendale
Nikki Sue Entzel day 4
Nikki Entzel trial day four; Nikki’s brother testifies for the state, says she called Earl Howard the night of the crime
The crash happened just after 8:00 PM, Thursday.
UPDATE: McKenzie County single motorcycle rollover
Cold Justice chose to feature the case of Anita Knutson as part of its 100th episode this...
Anita Knutson case to be featured on the ‘Cold Justice’ 100th episode
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

Chase Hurdle
Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group
Train derailment
Emergency crews responding to Montana train derailment
No one injured after HAZMAT crew responds to chemical leak at a Grand Forks plant
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested; Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Fargo