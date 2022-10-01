Fighting Hawks win big over #7 Missouri State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota started slow at home this afternoon, but the back three quarters were all Fighting Hawks. UND outscored Missouri State 28-10 in the final 30 minutes to win their second conference game of the year, 48-31.

Tommy Schuster completed 76% of his passes for 267 yards and 2 touchdowns. Running back Tyler Hoosman rushed the ball 16 times, totaling 147 yards and a score. Garett Maag was Schuster’s favorite target, catching five passes for 104 yards, and two scores.

UND’s win over #7 Missouri State is their first regular season win over a ranked opponent since March 4th, 2021 (South Dakota, 2020 season). The Fighting Hawks are not 2-1 in MVFC play.

North Dakota travels to Youngstown State next Saturday.

