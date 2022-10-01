Emergency crews responding to Montana train derailment

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning has been issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed, authorities said Saturday.

Authorities said that about 15 cars derailed late Friday and that emergency responders from multiple agencies are at the scene about 45 miles southwest of Billings. Responders include some who specialize in flammable or poisonous material. BNSF Railway Co. workers are also among those responding.

The derailment occurred about half a mile east of Bridger, which has about 660 residents.

A photo posted by Carbon County authorities appears to show at least two derailed cars that are cylindrical and can carry some type of liquid.

Officials have closed several roads in the sparsely populated area north of the Wyoming border and are asking people to avoid the scene.

