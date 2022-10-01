Emergency crews responding to Montana train derailment

Train derailment
Train derailment(WGCL)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning has been issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed, authorities said Saturday.

Authorities said that about 15 cars derailed late Friday and that emergency responders from multiple agencies are at the scene about 45 miles southwest of Billings. Responders include some who specialize in flammable or poisonous material. BNSF Railway Co. workers are also among those responding.

The derailment occurred about half a mile east of Bridger, which has about 660 residents.

A photo posted by Carbon County authorities appears to show at least two derailed cars that are cylindrical and can carry some type of liquid.

Officials have closed several roads in the sparsely populated area north of the Wyoming border and are asking people to avoid the scene.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Applied Blockchain
Global company makes $100 million investment in Ellendale
Nikki Sue Entzel day 4
Nikki Entzel trial day four; Nikki’s brother testifies for the state, says she called Earl Howard the night of the crime
The crash happened just after 8:00 PM, Thursday.
UPDATE: McKenzie County single motorcycle rollover
Cold Justice chose to feature the case of Anita Knutson as part of its 100th episode this...
Anita Knutson case to be featured on the ‘Cold Justice’ 100th episode
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

Latest News

No one injured after HAZMAT crew responds to chemical leak at a Grand Forks plant
UPDATE: Suspect arrested; Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Fargo
Little bear's Funeral
A soldier finally receives the welcome home he deserved
crafting
Crafting traditions