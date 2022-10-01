Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase

34-year-old Joel Maye was arrested after leading MN and ND law enforcement on a chase.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck man lead law enforcement from Minnesota and North Dakota on a chase. A Minnesota state patrol trooper tried to pull over 34-year-old Joel Maye just after 2 p.m. for a suspected traffic violation.

Maye fled to North Dakota where ND Highway Patrol continued the chase, which eventually led to Maye attempting to flee on foot. He was caught and it is unclear at this time what charges he will be facing.

