Ty Breuer - National Finals Rodeo Qualifier

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the 7th time in his pro career Mandan’s Ty Breuer has qualified for the biggest rodeo in the world. The National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

Ty was terrific last month, and he will head to Vegas ranked 14th in the world bareback riding standings. Breuer has $104,194.54 in official earnings this season.

While this is the 7th time he has qualified, it will be the 6th time Ty is competing in the N.F.R.

You may recall, he made it in 2020 but a torn bicep muscle prevented Breuer from riding in Texas that year.

The Nationals Finals start on December 1.

