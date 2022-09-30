Two Williston childcare facilities earn STAR Fund grants

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - More grant funding from Williston Economic Development is going towards childcare facilities.

The Alphabet Academy, a childcare center that has been operating for seven years, received more than $16,000 for a second location near downtown Williston. The new building will add up to 30 childcare spaces, as well as six new infant spaces.

“Childcare is something that the community needs and I just felt like I should try and offer services and good quality childcare. I had the staff that was interested in helping me out with that,” said Joscelyn Lynch, owner of Alphabet Academy

Economic Development also awarded more than $16,000 towards Busy Butts Daycare, a new facility that will go inside the Trinity Western Dakota Clinic. It will add up to 30 childcare spaces including four new infant spaces.

