Tree branch falls outside Burleigh County Courthouse; no injuries

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Entzel trial was going on inside the Burleigh County Courthouse today, but outside there was a raucous.

A branch from one of the trees in front of the courthouse broke and fell to the ground. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but construction workers who were in the area said it gave them quite a fright.

“When you first hear thunder start to crackle, before it really rolls, it gave three cracks like that, about that loud, and then it just came down crashing. It’s full of people all the time, hospital workers sitting on the ledge eating their lunch, or sitting up on the lawn underneath these trees. This was about the emptiest I’ve ever seen it, when that branch decided to come down,” said a construction worker who was asked not to be photographed.

Some in the area estimated the cottonwood tree to be about 90 years old. It cracked the sidewalk when it fell. Public works couldn’t be reached for comment.

