Nonpartisan league threatens legal action against Dem-NPL party

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Nonpartisan League is threatening to take legal action against the North Dakota Democratic-NPL party over trademark infringement.

The Democratic party merged with the NPL party in 1956, and the Dem-NPL party has since been the Democratic affiliate in the state of North Dakota. But the NPL, which reformed in 2016 and is a separate entity, is unhappy with merchandise featuring their “we’ll stick we’ll win” slogan being sold by the Dem-NPL party and announced today they’d take legal action.

“They are breaking the law by using our trademarked slogan and we would like them to stop,” said Jenna Vanhorne, media relations coordinator for the Nonpartisan League.

The Dem-NPL party declined when asked for comment, but has since removed the items from its online store.

