Nikki Entzel trial day four; Nikki’s brother testifies for the state, says she called Earl Howard the night of the crime

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first week of trial for Nikki Sue Entzel wraps up, the state continues to build out their case. They say Nikki and a man named Earl Howard plotted to kill Nikki’s husband and light their home on fire. Now, state’s attorney Julie Lawyer is working to connect the pair together and place them at the crime scene.

Nikki’s brother was the first to testify Friday morning. He said Earl and Nikki had spent time together in his presence, and Nikki had spoken with Earl the night of the crime.

“(What was she doing?) On the phone. (Do you know who she was on the phone with?) Earl. (How do you know she was on the phone with Earl?) Because I asked her who she was talking to,” said Matthew Heinz, brother of Nikki Entzel. Earlier this year, Earl Howard entered a plea agreement for a role in the crime. He’s on the state’s witness list and may be called to testify against Nikki. In police interviews, Nikki said Earl committed the crime and she played no role. The trial is scheduled to last through next Friday. We will be livestreaming the proceedings on our social media pages and website.

