Next hearing in case of person charged in Anita Knutson killing pushed back a month

Anita Knutson
Anita Knutson(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The courts have pushed back the next court appearance for the person charged in the 2007 killing of college student Anita Knutson in Minot.

The pretrial conference for 35-year-old Nichole Rice has been pushed back month to Dec. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Minot, according to online court records.

Rice, who is out on bond, was Knutson’s roommate at the time of her death.

Rice pleaded not guilty to the charge following a lengthy preliminary hearing earlier this month.

Dates for a trial, likely to take place in 2023, have not yet been set.

