ND lawmakers advance changes to harassment policy

Harassment Policy
Harassment Policy(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legislative leaders in North Dakota unanimously approved changes to their harassment policy.

The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee voted to advance changes, which ultimately need to be approved by both chambers before they’re implemented. The changes include additional training for leadership who handle complaints from members.

There’s an increased focus on mitigating retaliation, since fear of retaliation has prevented women from making formal complaints in the past. Last session, the House of Representatives expelled Dickinson-area Republican Luke Simons, who was accused of a number of instances of harassment while in the Legislature.

The training is scheduled for December 6.

