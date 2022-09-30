Montana Senators divided over stopgap bill

Capitol File
Capitol File(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - With a majority vote in the Senate, congress will avoid a government shutdown temporarily.

A stopgap bill passed 72-25 on Thursday that will finance the federal government through December 16. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) voted in support to keep paychecks coming in for armed service members and to ensure VA programs continue uninterrupted but was disappointed that a full government funding bill wasn’t created.

“Federal government funding is congress’s primary job. The people of Montana did not send me to the United States Senate to play politics and put off work that needs to be done to another day,” said Tester.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) voted against the continuing resolution, wanting a budget bill.

“Just as Montana families and Montana small businesses have to do, congress needs to do its job and pass a budget on time. Senate Democrats didn’t bring a single budget bill up to a vote, choosing instead to kick the can down the road,” said Daines.

The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Applied Blockchain
Global company makes $100 million investment in Ellendale
Leonard Higdon, Jr.
Williston Police Department looking for suspect following domestic incident
Entzel Trial Live Coverage
Suzzy's Island Twist
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall

Latest News

Alphabet Academy
Two Williston childcare facilities earn STAR Fund grants
Nikki Sue Entzel day 4
Nikki Entzel trial day four; Nikki’s brother testifies for the state, says she called Earl Howard the night of the crime
Shannon Brandt, 41, has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and driving while...
Charges upgraded to murder in fatal hit-and-run crash
10PM Sportscast 9/29/2022
10PM Sportscast 9/29/2022