Montana Senators divided over stopgap bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFYR) - With a majority vote in the Senate, congress will avoid a government shutdown temporarily.

A stopgap bill passed 72-25 on Thursday that will finance the federal government through December 16. Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) voted in support to keep paychecks coming in for armed service members and to ensure VA programs continue uninterrupted but was disappointed that a full government funding bill wasn’t created.

“Federal government funding is congress’s primary job. The people of Montana did not send me to the United States Senate to play politics and put off work that needs to be done to another day,” said Tester.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) voted against the continuing resolution, wanting a budget bill.

“Just as Montana families and Montana small businesses have to do, congress needs to do its job and pass a budget on time. Senate Democrats didn’t bring a single budget bill up to a vote, choosing instead to kick the can down the road,” said Daines.

The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

