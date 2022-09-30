Milestone reached for Wall of Honor Organization

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses around the state have installed one or more Walls of Honor, as a tribute to all North Dakotan’s who have served in the military.

The organization has recently reached the milestone of installing their 100th kiosk, and it happened to coincide with Eide Ford’s Grand Opening on the strip in Mandan. The business has a personal tie to the veteran community.

“I think the reason it was important to me, and to a lot of our employees was we have some personal experience, obviously, with people serving. We have a first responder, Cody Holte, who was a member of my family, who gave his life in the line of duty,” said Jesse Peterson, Owner and C.E.O. of Eide Ford. To have a Wall of Honor installed at your business, or to nominate someone who served, visit thewallofhonor.org.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.