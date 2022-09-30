McKenzie County single motorcycle rollover

McKenzie County, N.D. (KFYR) - A Sidney, Mt man (45) was seriously injured Thursday evening when his motorcycle rolled over.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that the motorcycle was traveling southbound on County Road 16, approximately 3 miles north of Cartwright. That’s when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control, sending the motorcycle into the ditch, and then rolled.

The male was taken by Fairview Ambulance to Sidney Health Center in Sidney, MT with serious life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

