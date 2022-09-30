Hostfest volunteer aims to learn more about her heritage

Mary Vomacka
Mary Vomacka(Courtesy: Bella Kraft)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 30, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Norsk Hostfest wouldn’t be possible without hundreds of volunteers. One volunteer traveled hundreds of miles to not only help out but to learn more about her heritage as well.

Mary Vomacka is from Iowa City and is seeking out Norwegian festivals during her retirement. At Hostfest she has learned many things. Such as the costumes change colors by what region in Norway you are in.

“Because I have heritage and I know what lefse and some of these good foods are. But I just want to know a little more Norwegian culture, etc. before I go to Norway next year,” said Vomacka.

Mary plans on visiting her relatives, going to fjords and stave churches during her time in Norway next year.

