Crafting traditions

Ossian Kidholm
Ossian Kidholm(Courtesy: Bella Kraft)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - Food is just one thing bringing people to Norsk Hostfest. The handmade artisan products are a favorite as well.

Culture and passion are being interwoven in traditional Scandinavian artisan practices.

“A guy sitting here having the time of his life weaving, it’s fun. It’s fun to talk to people, Hostfest brings out the best in people I think,” said Don Karsky of Karsky’s Kraft.

One vendor was making a notch in her family history. Becky Lusk was keeping the woodcarving tradition her grandfather taught her alive in her dragon style board.

“Just passing on, I guess, the spark. Just to keep doing this type of handwork is very important for us,” said Becky Lusk of Lusk Scandia Woodworks.

Karsky started coming to the festival in 1988 and they always sell out of something.

“People change, their tastes change and their purchasing habits change. So, we’ll go home and weave up a whole bunch of what we sold out on and then we are sitting on it for a couple of years, because next year they will buy something else,” said Karsky.

Ossian Kidholm has been making the trip from Norway to Minot for 25 years. Through his 55 years of spinning and traveling to hundreds of markets in Norway, Minot stands out to him.

“Friendship and love. I cannot explain it back in Norway, they will not understand me, Hostfest is more than wonderful,” said Ossian Kidholm of Norsk Angora Spinners.

There were more than 80 vendors booths at the festival.

Norsk Hostfest is in its 43rd year and the festival goes until Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Applied Blockchain
Global company makes $100 million investment in Ellendale
Entzel Trial Live Coverage
Leonard Higdon, Jr.
Williston Police Department looking for suspect following domestic incident
Suzzy's Island Twist
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall

Latest News

Harassment Policy
ND lawmakers advance changes to harassment policy
Officer Hallie Khalifa
20 percent of sworn Mandan Police Officers are women, nationwide initiative wants 30 percent by 2030
Nikki Sue Entzel Friday
Surveillance video shown to jury in murder-arson conspiracy trial
Mary Vomacka
Hostfest volunteer aims to learn more about her heritage