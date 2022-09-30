BSC student from Florida looks to return home to aid in clean up

BSC Students
BSC Students(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Anthony Bertucci was born and raised in Florida but moved to North Dakota after high school to play basketball at Bismarck State College.

Although he’s going to school here, his mind is back in Florida. His sister and mother both live in Port Charlotte, which was directly hit by Hurricane Ian. Even though basketball season starts soon, he says he’s trying to find a way back home to help.

“That’s the goal. I just need to figure it out. It’s tough with basketball and school and all that stuff, but I’m definitely going to try to figure out how to get back and help people. They are giving out meals and stuff like that, so I’m going to try to help do stuff like that - pick up the trash and the debris and stuff like that,” said Bertucci, a freshman at BSC.

Anthony says his mother’s business was destroyed, after a steel beam caved in the building’s roof. The roof of his sister’s house is destroyed, and the strong winds broke the windows of her car. They are both without electricity and getting it could be months away.

