Anita Knutson case to be featured on the ‘Cold Justice’ 100th episode

Cold Justice chose to feature the case of Anita Knutson as part of its 100th episode this...
Cold Justice chose to feature the case of Anita Knutson as part of its 100th episode this Saturday at 7 p.m. CT on Oxygen.(Chris Knight/Oxygen)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - With a person now charged in her killing, the cold case of Anita Knutson has returned to the forefront of the minds of many in Minot.

Now, her case will take center stage for a special episode of the investigative serial ‘Cold Justice’ Saturday night.

Cold Justice chose to feature Anita’s case as part of its historic 100th episode.

Their crew came up to Minot in February, speaking with local authorities and those close to Anita.

Det. Steve Spingola, a former police officer in Milwaukee, took part in the Cold Justice investigation into the case.

He said Anita’s story is one that anyone who’s a parent can relate to.

“Anita was not, she wasn’t living a risky lifestyle. She could have been your daughter or mine that just decides to go off to school and become an elementary school teacher, and one more she doesn’t go to work. She’s got two jobs paying her way through college, and she doesn’t come to work, and that’s what sets off the red flags, and dad goes over it, on top of it, her own father finds her dead in her apartment,” said Spingola.

The special on the Anita Knutson case premieres tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT on Oxygen.

The story will continue the following Saturday.

As for the current case file in North Central District Court, Nichole Rice entered a not guilty plea earlier this month.

She’ll appear for a pretrial conference in December.

Trial dates have not yet been set.

