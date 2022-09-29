Williston Police Department looking for suspect following domestic incident

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Residents in Williston are being asked to be on the lookout for a suspect in a domestic incident.

The Williston Police Department is currently looking for Leonard Higdon, Jr. who is considered armed and dangerous. Higdon was involved in an domestic violence incident early this morning and was able to flee the scene. Officers were able to find his vehicle on the 5900 block of Highway 85 North, but he was able to escape.

Higdon, Jr. is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information on Higdon Jr, contact WPD at 701-577-1212

